ETV Bharat / business

ED Attaches Rs 54 Crore Property in Delhi’s Maharani Bagh Linked to Amrapali Group

New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate attached immovable property worth Rs 54.71 crore in Delhi’s Maharani Bagh area in connection with a money laundering case involving the Amrapali Group and others, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, provisionally attached the property bearing No. A-3 (New), Maharani Bagh, which stood in the name of Surbhaee Advertising, the official said in a statement.The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of 18 FIRs registered by UP Police and EOW, Delhi Police, under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC, 1860, against the Amrapali Group of companies and its Directors/promoters, it said.

It is alleged that the Amrapali Group launched several housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida and collected substantial amounts from homebuyers with the promise of delivering flats within 36 months, along with assured returns, the ED said.The projects, however, remained incomplete, and the homebuyers were neither handed possession nor received the refund.

A forensic audit conducted in the matter found that homebuyers' funds exceeding Rs 5,000 crore had been diverted by the Amrapali Group, the ED said.Investigation revealed that homebuyers' funds were diverted to shell and group companies and siphoned off by the directors under the guise of professional fees, said the statement.A part of these funds was routed, directly and through family members of Anil Kumar Sharma, managing director of the Amrapali Group, to Surbhaee Advertising in the form of loans and was utilised in relation to the said property, the ED said.