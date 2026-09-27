ETV Bharat / business

ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth Rs 442 Crore In Probe Against Online Gaming Company Gameskraft

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 442 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against online gaming company Gameskraft and its app RummyCulture.

The central agency said in a statement that a provisional order was issued on September 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the properties.

These include fixed deposits, commercial shops, a villa and multiple residential properties held in the names of the family members, private family trusts and various associated entities of the shareholders of Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., it said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the total value of these properties is Rs 442.35 crore, and with the latest order, the total value of attachment and assets frozen in this case stands at Rs 2,843 crore.

The agency said Gameskraft Technologies and RummyTime Technologies were engaged in operating online real money games (RMGs) through mobile applications under various brands, including RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship and RummyTime.