ED Attaches Rs 1120 Crore Worth Assets Linked To Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached over 18 properties, fixed deposits, bank balance and shareholding in unquoted investments of Anil Ambani's Reliance group companies worth Rs 1120 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in a case related to alleged fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Yes Bank.

The attached assets include more than 18 properties, fixed deposits, bank balances and unquoted shareholdings. Among the properties seized are seven assets of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, two assets of Reliance Power Limited, and nine assets of Reliance Value Services Private Limited. Fixed deposits and investments linked to Reliance Value Service Pvt Ltd, Reliance Venture Asset Management Pvt Ltd, Phi Management Solutions Pvt Ltd, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, and Gamesa Investment Management Pvt Ltd have also been attached

"The provisionally attached properties comprises of 7 properties of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, 2 properties of Reliance Power Limited, 9 properties of Reliance Value Service Private Limited, Fixed Deposits in the name of Reliance Value Service Private Limited, Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Limited, Phi Management Solutions Private Limited, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Private Limited and Further Investments made in Unquoted Investment by Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Limited and Phi Management Solutions Private Limited,” ED said in its communiqué.

Notably, the probe agency had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 8,997 crore in alleged fraud cases of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Therefore, cumulative group attachment reached Rs 10,117 crore.

The agency has detected fraudulent diversion of public money by various Anil Ambani's group companies, including Reliance Communications Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RIL) & Reliance Power Ltd (RHFL), the probe agency stated.

During 2017–2019, Yes Bank invested Rs 2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and Rs 2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. By December 2019, these became non-performing investments. The outstanding was Rs 1,353.50 crore for RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore for RCFL.