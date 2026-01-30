ETV Bharat / business

ED Arrests Ex-RCOM President Punit Garg In Rs 40,000-Crore Bank 'Fraud' Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has arrested former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg on money laundering charges in an alleged Rs 40,000 crore worth bank loan fraud against group companies of businessman Anil Ambani.

Garg was taken into custody on Thursday. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi sent him to nine days of ED custody, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

Garg, ex-president and director of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation linked to an alleged over Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud and money laundering by RCOM and its group entities, the ED said.