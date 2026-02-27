ETV Bharat / business

Economy Grows By 7.8 Pc In Q3 Of FY26 As Per New GDP Series: Govt Data

New Delhi: India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent during the October-December quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent a year ago, according to the new series of national accounts with 2022-23 as the base year.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released the New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with the base year 2022–23. It replaces the previous series with a base year of 2011–12.