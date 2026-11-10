ETV Bharat / business

Easing Oil, Bond Yields May Support Bank Margins, RBI May Hike Repo Rate In December: Jefferies

New Delhi: Indian banks could see support to their margins from easing crude oil prices and bond yields, even as credit growth is expected to moderate over the coming quarters, according to a report by global brokerage Jefferies, which also expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the repo rate by 25-50 basis points at its December monetary policy meeting.

The brokerage expects the RBI's December 4, 2026, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to provide a window for a rate hike, as system liquidity surplus moderates.

It expects the move to come after Diwali and ahead of the February 2027 Union Budget and March 2027 state elections.

The report said average system liquidity surplus moderated to more than Rs 2 trillion in October 2026, as the RBI absorbed excess liquidity through variable rate reverse repo operations (VRRR), open market operations (OMOs) and tighter daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirements.

"Liquidity moderates; Dec-26 rate hike likely," the brokerage said in its assessment of the banking sector.

Meanwhile, bank credit growth remained strong at around 18 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, supported by lending to corporates and the agricultural sector.

Corporate credit growth stood at 24 per cent, while agricultural credit grew 20 per cent, according to the report.

However, Jefferies expects the pace of bank credit growth to moderate as easing oil prices, bond yields and pressure on the Indian rupee could reduce working-capital demand.

These factors could also help companies access alternative sources of funding, including bonds and external commercial borrowings (ECBs), instead of relying entirely on bank loans.