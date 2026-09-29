ETV Bharat / business

E20 Petrol Can Reduce India's Dependence On Imports: ONGC Official

Ahmedabad: E20 petrol can significantly reduce imports and substantially increase self-reliance, ONGC Director (exploration) Om Prakash Sinha said on Monday. Sinha was speaking at the curtain raiser for India Energy Week (IEW) 2027 organised at the ONGC Institute of Reservoir Studies in Ahmedabad.

"E20 petrol is a challenge, but with technology there will also be a solution. We import around 90 per cent, so if we can successfully blend ethanol at 20 per cent without causing any difficulties to consumers, then you can understand how significant the reduction in imports would be and how much it would increase our self-reliance," he said.

The Ahmedabad programme was virtually connected to the main curtain-raiser ceremony held in Kolkata. IEW 2027 is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31 at the New Town Convention Centre in Kolkata, an official release stated. At the Ahmedabad event, Sinha said India has the world's highest incremental energy requirement, which makes IEW an important platform to discuss energy-related requirements, problems and solutions.

He said countries are trying to reduce their dependence on foreign sources amid the war in West Asia.

"Because of the war, every country today understands that we should reduce our dependence on foreign countries as much as we can. We should not have only one option; we should keep multiple options. If one of the routes is closed, we should have alternatives so that the requirements of our poeple are not affected. Work is already being done on this front," Sinha told reporters.

He said ONGC is increasing its focus on frontier and less-explored areas, including deepwater regions, to expand domestic production.