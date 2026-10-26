E100 Fuel In India: What The New Motor Vehicle Rules Mean For Car Owners
From E20 to E100: Government Opens the Door to Higher Ethanol Blends for Flex-Fuel Vehicles
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: In a big development for the auto sector in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, paving the way for vehicles designed to run on ethanol blends of up to E100, or nearly pure ethanol.
The move is expected to support the government's efforts to expand the use of alternative fuels and reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil. However, the permission to use higher ethanol blends will apply only to vehicles specifically designed and certified for such fuels.
A senior road transport ministry official said vehicles running on E20 petrol or conventional fuel cannot use E85 or E100. Fuel containing higher ethanol concentrations is meant exclusively for compatible flex-fuel vehicles.
E20 petrol contains 20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol, while E85 comprises 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. E100, meanwhile, refers to nearly pure ethanol.
The latest amendments cover changes to vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications and technical references used in emission-related tables and testing provisions.
The government has also increased the vehicle weight threshold for light petrol and diesel vehicles covered by the changes to 3,500 kg from the earlier limit of 3,000 kg.
These changes are intended to accommodate the regulatory and technical requirements associated with vehicles using higher ethanol blends and other alternative fuels.
Maruti Suzuki India introduced ‘India’s first flex-fuel passenger vehicle’ - Wagon R Flex Fuel, which is designed to operate on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100.
Flex-fuel vehicles are equipped with the technology to handle higher ethanol concentrations. The fuel systems and engine components are designed to accommodate the specific properties of ethanol-based fuels.
Other automakers, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor Company, are also developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market.
Why is the government promoting higher ethanol blending?
Ethanol blended petrol is being encouraged in India as a measure to reduce dependence on imported crude. Oil imports put India’s oil bill and current account severely at the mercy of price fluctuations in the global oil market as also risk of disruption at any point in time from geographical flashpoints.
The rollout of E20 petrol marked a significant step in the government's ethanol-blending programme. The government has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, one of the biggest contributors to its current account deficit. The country has already rolled out E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.
The West Asia crisis has resulted in countries looking for diversified fuel sources. The conflict has heightened concerns over energy security and the vulnerability of oil-importing countries such as India to supply disruptions and price volatility.
Higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels in focus
The latest notification follows earlier proposals by MoRTH to amend vehicle emission rules to widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels across vehicle categories.
The proposed changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, also sought to provide for fuels such as E85 and E100, B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.
The broader objective is to create a regulatory framework that accommodates alternative-fuel technologies while specifying the technical and emission requirements vehicles must meet.
However, Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on higher ethanol blends such as E85 (85 per cent ethanol, 15 per cent petrol) and E100 (near 100 per cent ethanol),. Thus, the use of E85 and E100 will depend on the availability of compatible, certified vehicles and suitable fuel infrastructure. Conventional petrol vehicles cannot be assumed to be compatible with these higher ethanol blends simply because the government has permitted their use in designated flex-fuel vehicles.
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