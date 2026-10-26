ETV Bharat / business

E100 Fuel In India: What The New Motor Vehicle Rules Mean For Car Owners

Centre Amends Motor Vehicle Rules to Allow E100 Fuel for Flex-Fuel Vehicles ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: In a big development for the auto sector in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, paving the way for vehicles designed to run on ethanol blends of up to E100, or nearly pure ethanol.

The move is expected to support the government's efforts to expand the use of alternative fuels and reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil. However, the permission to use higher ethanol blends will apply only to vehicles specifically designed and certified for such fuels.

A senior road transport ministry official said vehicles running on E20 petrol or conventional fuel cannot use E85 or E100. Fuel containing higher ethanol concentrations is meant exclusively for compatible flex-fuel vehicles.

E20 petrol contains 20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol, while E85 comprises 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. E100, meanwhile, refers to nearly pure ethanol.

The latest amendments cover changes to vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications and technical references used in emission-related tables and testing provisions.

The government has also increased the vehicle weight threshold for light petrol and diesel vehicles covered by the changes to 3,500 kg from the earlier limit of 3,000 kg.

These changes are intended to accommodate the regulatory and technical requirements associated with vehicles using higher ethanol blends and other alternative fuels.

Maruti Suzuki India introduced ‘India’s first flex-fuel passenger vehicle’ - Wagon R Flex Fuel, which is designed to operate on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100.

Flex-fuel vehicles are equipped with the technology to handle higher ethanol concentrations. The fuel systems and engine components are designed to accommodate the specific properties of ethanol-based fuels.

Other automakers, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor Company, are also developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market.

Why is the government promoting higher ethanol blending?

Ethanol blended petrol is being encouraged in India as a measure to reduce dependence on imported crude. Oil imports put India’s oil bill and current account severely at the mercy of price fluctuations in the global oil market as also risk of disruption at any point in time from geographical flashpoints.