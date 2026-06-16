ETV Bharat / business

Durable US-Iran Peace Deal To Provide Predictable Environment For Trade: CRF

New Delhi: A sustained US-Iran peace deal would promote greater regional stability, helping Indian exporters through lower freight, insurance and logistics costs, while providing a more predictable environment for trade, think tank CRF said on Tuesday.

Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) President Shishir Priyadarshi said that a durable US-Iran peace agreement has the potential to significantly improve the trade and investment climate across West Asia by reducing one of the region's biggest geopolitical risks.

"For India, the benefits extend beyond lower energy price volatility. Greater regional stability would improve shipping confidence, reduce insurance and logistics costs, strengthen connectivity initiatives such as IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), and create a more predictable environment for trade with the Gulf and the wider Middle East," he said.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis. The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Priyadarshi said the agreement is important as geopolitical stability acts as a strong catalyst for trade facilitation.

The leaders of India, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US announced an MOU on September 9, 2023 -- on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit -- committing to work together to develop a new IMEC.

The IMEC will comprise two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe.