ETV Bharat / business

Draft IT Rules Amendments Not Linked To Recent Takedowns; IT Secretary Says Changes Do Not Expand Powers

New Delhi: Takedown and blocking powers are already provided for under the existing provisions, and the proposed amendments to the IT rules are not linked to content takedown actions, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday. He said the proposed amendments do not give the government wider powers nor expand those, and are "merely clarificatory in nature".

Fielding a question on the significant rise in blocking action seen over the last three-four months, Krishnan attributed the increase to synthetically-generated content.

"There has been a sudden explosion across the board.... This is not to do with any one political party.... So, a sudden explosion of so-called 'deepfakes' has meant that further action has been taken," he said at a media briefing.

To a question on whether there will be a provision for giving specific reasons behind recent takedowns of certain posts, Krishnan asserted that "these changes (IT rule amendments) have nothing to do with what are the takedowns...."

Takedowns happen under existing provisions, he said, adding that the two -- the IT rule amendments being proposed and the takedowns -- are not linked.

The trigger on the latest draft amendments relates to the request from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on preservation of content and the suggestion from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that user-generated news and current affairs content should be dealt with by it and not the Meity, Krishnan said.

Platforms have told the IT ministry that obligations for intermediaries and news publishers need to be differentiated. They are "uncomfortable" with being held responsible for user-generated content, especially under rules designed for publishers.

"Those issues have been raised.... Intermediaries have pointed out in their representation this morning that they are uncomfortable with all this because the content is actually put out by a user, which is why the sharper a distinction between the way a user content will be dealt with and the news publisher content will be dealt with," Krishnan said.

In the present scheme of things, registered news publishers are called to inter-departmental committees, where they are asked to modify specific content.