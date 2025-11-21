ETV Bharat / business

Draft Accessibility Norms Implementation To Impose Huge Compliance Cost Burden On OTTs: IAMAI

New Delhi: Implementation of proposed accessibility norms for online curated content specifically for persons with hearing and visual impairment will lead to a high cost of compliance in several cases, which may even surpass their revenue and make them commercially unsustainable, industry body IAMAI said on Friday.

The information and broadcasting ministry in October floated draft accessibility standards for audio-visual content made available by publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) to ensure that such content is accessible to persons with hearing and visual impairment.

The focus of these guidelines is not only on the content but also on the information and other support needed by persons with disabilities to enjoy such content.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which represents companies like Google, Netflix, Amazon, Meta, Sony Liv etc said that the proposed guidelines by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), could severely affect regional and smaller OTT platforms, owing to the extensive operational, technical, and financial obligations they are likely to impose.

"While the IAMAI welcomed the Union Government’s intent to make digital entertainment more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities, it pointed out that given the limited scale of the platforms, the cost of compliance of the guidelines, if implemented, would, in several cases, surpass the revenue these platforms generate, making them commercially unsustainable," the statement said.