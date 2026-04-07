ETV Bharat / business

DoT Extends AGR Dues Reassessment Timeline For Vodafone Idea Till June

New Delhi: The telecom department expects that AGR reassessment for Vodafone Idea -- which recently received government relief for its dues and liabilities -- will be completed by June, sources said. The reassessment was earlier targeted for completion by March 31.

Sources said the review of the Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) is on, following the internal licence fee reassessment by the Controller of Communication Accounts. Accordingly, the timeline has been extended to June, sources said.

The Union Cabinet has given relief to Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) based on the Supreme Court order and 'frozen' its Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The 'frozen' dues are subject to reassessment. The amount excludes those AGR dues of FY 2017–18 and FY 2018–19, which stand finalised by the apex court's 2020 order and are payable in accordance.