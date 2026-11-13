ETV Bharat / business

Domestic PV Dispatches Grow 12% In October 2026, Two-Wheeler Sales Up 16%: SIAM

New Delhi: India's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose 12.4 per cent year-on-year in October to a record high of 5.19 lakh units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Friday.

Dispatches were at 4.62 lakh units in the year-ago period.

"The passenger vehicle segment achieved its strongest-ever October performance, crossing the significant milestone of 5 lakh units in monthly sales," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Domestic two-wheeler dispatches rose 16.1 per cent to 25.78 lakh units during the month, as against 22.20 lakh units in October 2025. Domestic three-wheeler sales rose 25.7 per cent to 1.03 lakh units from 82,190 units.

Despite a high base in the year-ago period, domestic dispatches grew in double digits in October as automakers pushed out more vehicles to dealerships ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali in the first week of November.

Menon noted that demand for two-wheelers continues to be supported by improved credit availability and replacement demand, across both rural and urban markets.

For three-wheelers, he said the last-mile mobility requirements and rapid electrification remain strong structural drivers.

Total domestic vehicle dispatches for the month came in at 31.26 lakh units, up 15.7 per cent on year. Exports rose 26 per cent to 6.82 lakh units. Total vehicle production in October grew 28.6 per cent to 36.19 lakh units.