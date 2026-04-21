ETV Bharat / business

Domestic Production Of Oil, Gas Ramped Up Amid West Asia Crisis: RBI Governor

Mumbai: The current crisis in West Asia significantly impacts India, as the region accounts for approximately one-sixth of the country's exports, half of its crude oil imports, and nearly two-fifths of the inward remittances, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

During his address at Princeton University on April 18, 2026, the governor highlighted that the Indian economy has demonstrated resilient growth over the past decade, supported by robust policy frameworks, financial stability, and sound fiscal policies.

He noted that, in response to the ongoing crisis, India is increasing its domestic production of oil and gas. "Sources of imports are being diversified. While there is no shortage of oil, given the reserves maintained by us, there is some rationing of gas for industrial purposes," he said.

Malhotra emphasised that while oil marketing companies and the government have absorbed some of the price pressures in oil, a portion of the pressures on gas prices has been passed on to consumers.

He pointed out that India has achieved an average growth rate of 6.1 per cent annually over the last decade, compared to the global economy's growth rate of 3.2 per cent. In contrast, India's closest peers, such as China and Indonesia, grew by 5.6 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

The resilience of the Indian economy, he asserted, results from the robust policy frameworks and strong, credible institutions developed over time.

"Coming to the present crisis, it particularly impacts us as West Asia contributes about one-sixth of our exports, one-fifth of our imports, half of our crude oil imports, two-fifths of our fertilisers imports and almost two-fifths of our inward remittances," he said in the speech.