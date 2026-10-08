ETV Bharat / business

Domestic Demand, Higher Prices Keep Corporate Revenue Growth Strong In Q2: Crisil Intelligence Report

New Delhi: Corporate revenue is estimated to have grown a strong 16-16.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of the current fiscal, with domestic demand providing key support. According to a Crisil Intelligence report higher input costs and incomplete pass through could keep profitability broadly stable despite the strong revenue growth.



According to the report, aggregate operating profit margin is expected to remain stable at around 18.2-18.6 per cent quarter on quarter, though performance is likely to vary across sectors. Commodity producers appear to have benefited from higher prices, while several downstream and consumer facing sectors absorbed part of the rise in input costs to protect demand and maintain sales growth. This report is based on the analysis of over 8,000 companies across and 65 sectors and sub sectors excluding banking, financial services and oil and gas.



Talking to ETV Bharat on this report, Director, Crisil Intelligence, Sehul Bhatt said the corporate revenue is likely to have grown 16 to 16.5 per cent, sustaining the double digit growth seen in the first quarter, but with a broader mix of drivers. Metals and mining growth is expected to have remained realization led, while power and renewables are likely to have benefited from higher generation, he added.



According to him favorable currency translation is also likely to have supported revenue growth in select export oriented sectors. Consumption is likely to have remained selective rather than uniform, supported by festive demand and GST linked affordability in automobiles and pricing, premiumization and network expansion in staples and retail.



He stressed that export linked merchandise sectors are also likely to have gained momentum as overseas demand improved, retailer inventories moderated and sourcing diversified. On margins, the picture in Q2FY27 is likely to have been less uniform: selective price increases are expected to have partly offset higher crude linked costs, but incomplete pass-through is likely to have kept automobiles, aviation and other price-sensitive downstream sectors under pressure, added Bhatt.



According to the report Automobiles remained a major contributor for the revenue growth, with passenger vehicle revenue estimated to have grown 24 per cent and commercial vehicles 21 per cent. However two wheeler revenue growth slowed sharply to around 12 per cent, from more than 36 per cent in the first quarter. While tractor revenue also moderated. This points to uneven demand, particularly in rural linked segments.



Metals also supported growth, mainly due to higher prices. Aluminium revenue is estimated to have risen 26 per cent, while steel manufacturers saw around 12 per cent growth. Steel realizations increased about 10 per cent, while volumes grew only 2 per cent, suggesting that price gains were the main driver. Power generation revenue is estimated to have increased 23 per cent, while construction grew around 5-7 per cent. Cement revenue rose about 9 per cent, though lower prices limited the benefit of higher volumes, added Crisil Intelligence.



It further suggest that the consumer sectors showed mixed performance. FMCG revenue is estimated to have grown 10.5 per cent, with companies raising prices and reducing pack sizes to manage higher input costs. Organized retail grew around 16 per cent, while consumer foods rose about 14 per cent. IT services revenue increased around 12 per cent in rupee terms, helped by the weaker currency, while telecom revenue grew 10 per cent on the back of higher tariffs and a better subscriber mix.



Overall, operating profit margins remained stable despite higher input and energy costs. The EBITDA margin stood at around 18.4 per cent, up 70 basis points from a year earlier but unchanged from the first quarter, it added.

