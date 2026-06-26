ETV Bharat / business

Domestic Carriers Losses May Balloon To Rs 36,000-38,000 Cr In FY27 On INR Fall, Increased Costs: ICRA

Mumbai: Ratings agency ICRA on Friday revised upward the net loss for domestic carriers at a monumental Rs 36,000-38,000 crore for the current fiscal on the back of increased costs, driven by depreciation of the INR against the US Dollar, elevated jet fuel prices and an anticipated rise in lease rentals owing to continued aircraft deliveries.

The ratings agency also downgraded its forecast for both domestic and international traffic for the current fiscal year, reflecting the impact of the West Asian conflict, which has resulted in a hike in fares due to the cost escalations for the airlines and the anticipated curtailment of discretionary spending because of increased inflation.

For FY2027, while losses were earlier projected to narrow to Rs 11,000-12,000 crore, supported by an improvement in passenger traffic, the outlook has since deteriorated, ICRA said.

The Indian aviation industry is estimated to have reported a net loss of Rs 32,000-34,000 crore in FY2026 much higher than ICRA's earlier estimates of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore, it said.

This is primarily on account of the foreign exchange (forex) losses arising from the sharp depreciation of the INR, moderation in passenger traffic growth and an increase in ATF prices following the rise in crude oil prices amid the West Asian conflict towards the end of the previous fiscal, ICRA said.

"The onset of the West Asian conflict since the end of February 2026 is expected to result in subdued air passenger traffic growth in FY2027," it said.