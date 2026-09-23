ETV Bharat / business

Domestic Airlines Lose Over 8 Lakh Passengers In A Month As Traffic Falls Over 6 Percent

New Delhi: Passenger traffic carried by domestic airlines in India recorded over 6 percent decline in August, 2026 with a marginal decline by 0.18 per cent in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period from January to August last year.

According to traffic data shared by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), around 1105.30 lakh passengers travelled on domestic airlines from January-August 2026, compared with 1107.26 lakh passengers during the same period in 2025.

This represents a year-on-year decline of 0.18 per cent, with the number of passengers falling by around 1.96 lakh over the eight months period.

A view of the flight information display board showing multiple flights to and from Europe and the Middle East cancelled or delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (IANS)

The data also indicate a sharper month-on-month decline of 6.34 per cent in August 2026. As per data, the domestic airlines carried 121.26 lakh passengers in August as compared with 129.47 lakh in July, 2026.

Passenger complaints

As per DGCA data, the scheduled domestic airlines received 2,132 passenger-related complaints in August 2026, with baggage-related issues emerging as the major source of grievances. The data show that airlines received around 1.76 complaints for every 10,000 passengers carried during the month. Of the total 2,132 complaints, airlines had addressed 2,123 complaints, or 99.6 per cent, leaving only nine complaints pending at the end of the reporting period.

Passengers arrive at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Dubai in New Delhi (IANS)

Among the airlines shown in the complaint-rate data, Alliance Air recorded the highest complaint rate at 50.5 complaints, followed by SpiceJet at 5.2, Fly 91 at 2.9, Akasa Air at 2.6, and Air India Group at 2.4.