Domestic Airlines Lose Over 8 Lakh Passengers In A Month As Traffic Falls Over 6 Percent
Data revealed that domestic airlines received 2,132 passenger-related complaints during August 2026, with baggage-related issues emerging as the major source of grievances, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Passenger traffic carried by domestic airlines in India recorded over 6 percent decline in August, 2026 with a marginal decline by 0.18 per cent in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period from January to August last year.
According to traffic data shared by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), around 1105.30 lakh passengers travelled on domestic airlines from January-August 2026, compared with 1107.26 lakh passengers during the same period in 2025.
This represents a year-on-year decline of 0.18 per cent, with the number of passengers falling by around 1.96 lakh over the eight months period.
The data also indicate a sharper month-on-month decline of 6.34 per cent in August 2026. As per data, the domestic airlines carried 121.26 lakh passengers in August as compared with 129.47 lakh in July, 2026.
Passenger complaints
As per DGCA data, the scheduled domestic airlines received 2,132 passenger-related complaints in August 2026, with baggage-related issues emerging as the major source of grievances. The data show that airlines received around 1.76 complaints for every 10,000 passengers carried during the month. Of the total 2,132 complaints, airlines had addressed 2,123 complaints, or 99.6 per cent, leaving only nine complaints pending at the end of the reporting period.
Among the airlines shown in the complaint-rate data, Alliance Air recorded the highest complaint rate at 50.5 complaints, followed by SpiceJet at 5.2, Fly 91 at 2.9, Akasa Air at 2.6, and Air India Group at 2.4.
Star Air recorded 1.7 complaints, while IndiGo recorded 1.0 and IndiaOne Air reported no complaints as per the data.
Other reasons for passenger complaints are Staff behaviour 0.9 per cent, disability 0.7 pc, Customer Service 5.8 pc, baggage 29.5 pc, Flight problem 26.3 pc, Refund 17.3 pc, Fare 0.7 pc, catering 1.4 pc and others 17.4 pc.
The data further show that around 1.39 percent of flights were delayed by more than two hours in August.
Flight delays
The airline-wise data show significant variation in the proportion of flights facing delays of over two hours. SpiceJet recorded the highest share at 48.05 pc, followed by Fly91 at 3.46 pc and Alliance Air at 2.47 pc.
The proportion stood at 1.29 pc for Air India Group, while Star Air recorded 0.70 pc, Akasa Air 0.45 pc and IndiGo 0.44 pc. Indiaone Air recorded 0 pc.
Cancellation
As per data, domestic airlines recorded a 1.04 pc cancellation rate in August with technical issues accounting for half of cancellations.
The airline-wise figures show considerable variation in cancellation rates. SpiceJet recorded the highest cancellation rate at 20.92 pc, followed by IndiaOne Air at 10.60 pc and Alliance Air at 4.58 pc. The cancellation rate for Fly91 was 1.35 pc, while Air India group recorded 1.14 pc. Star Air stood at 0.90 pc, Indigo 0.33 pc and Akasa Air at 0.07 pc.
Among the reasons cited for flight cancellations, technical reasons accounted for 50.2 pc of cancellations, making it the largest identified category and commercial reasons accounted for 3.5 pc. Weather related issues account for 8.5 pc and operational reasons 20.4 pc, the data highlight.
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