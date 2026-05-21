ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Recovers 41 Paise From Its All-Time Closing Low To 96.45/USD In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee recovered 41 paise from its all-time closing low to 96.45 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran were entering the final stages.

Investors are still gauging the geopolitical risk and oil price sensitivity in the background with any flare-up in the Middle East tensions or spikes in crude, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.25 against the US dollar, then touched 96.45 in early trade, up 41 paise from its all-time lifetime low of 96.86 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the rupee made a new low of 96.95 and later closed at 96.86, which was also a new closing low as demand for dollars continued with dollar index higher and crude oil prices remaining on the higher side near to USD 110 during the day.

"From a technical perspective, the 97.00 zone is expected to act as an immediate resistance area for USDINR, while support may emerge around the 95.50–95.80 zone," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Pabari further added that as long as geopolitical tensions remain elevated, the broader pressure on the rupee is likely to continue. RBI measures and liquidity support may help provide temporary relief and contain volatility in the near term, he said.