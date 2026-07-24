ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 22 Paise To 96.51 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee rose 22 paise to 96.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on likely RBI intervention to stem its further slide after global crude oil prices crossed the USD 100-mark owing to heightened tensions in West Asia.

A softer greenback provided mild support to the local unit while FII outflows, coupled with sustained slide in the domestic equity markets, maintained pressure, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weaker at 96.81 before rising to 96.51, up 22 paise from its previous close. The rupee ended 20 paise weaker at 96.73 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The US military announced 13th night of strikes on Thursday against Iran as clashes escalate over shipping routes. The attacks came after Yemen's Houthi said they attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, potentially widening the Iran war as international oil topped USD 100 a barrel.