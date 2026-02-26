ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 6 Paise To 90.85 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee rose 6 paise to 90.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on the back of a weaker greenback and FII inflows.

A positive start to the session at the domestic equity markets lent further support to the local unit while a rise in global crude oil prices, coupled with geopolitical uncertainties, capped sharp gains, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.86 against the greenback before inching up to 90.85, higher by 6 paise from its previous close. The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday.