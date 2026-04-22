ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Plunges 31 Paise To 93.75 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee stayed weak for the third straight session, falling 31 paise to 93.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by higher crude oil prices amid uncertainties over a West Asia peace agreement.

Selling pressure in domestic equity markets and withdrawal of foreign capital further pressured the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.69 and fell to 93.76 before trading at 93.75 against the greenback in early deals, registering a loss of 31 paise from the previous closing level.

The rupee plunged 28 paise to settle at 93.44 against the US dollar on Tuesday, a day after losing 25 paise on Monday. The currency had gained 47 paise in the preceding two sessions. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, remained almost unchanged, down 0.01 per cent to 98.21.