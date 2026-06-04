ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee traded in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as rising equity outflows and dimming prospects of US-Iran truce renewed pressure on the domestic unit.

Forex traders said the prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India, which relies heavily on energy imports. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70, then touched 95.69 in initial trade, registering a rise of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 40 paise to close at 95.76 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.47, down 0.06 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.93 per cent at USD 96.90 per barrel in futures trade.

"For India, every rise in crude oil carries an additional burden. Like an unexpected increase in household expenses, higher oil prices mean more dollars are required to meet import needs, often putting pressure on the rupee," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said. Another factor weighing on sentiment has been persistent foreign fund outflows, traders said.