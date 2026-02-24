ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To 90.96 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee fell by 7 paise to 90.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback.

A poor start to the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, but FII inflows provided support, preventing a sharp fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 against the US dollar and slipped further to 90.96, down 7 paise from its previous close. The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.89 against the US dollar on Monday.