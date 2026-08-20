ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 17 Paise To 95.56 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 95.56 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday tracking a weak US dollar, after the US Treasury announced that it would double its buyback operations for longer-dated Treasury bonds.

Forex traders said the dollar index fell to its lowest level since late May after the US Treasury announced that it would double its buyback operations for longer-dated Treasury bonds, pushing US long-term yields lower and reducing the dollar’s yield advantage.

Moreover, the dollar is also being weighed down by reduced expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening though the FED policymakers’ inflation concerns increased at the July meeting, according to the FED minutes.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.57, then rose to 95.56, higher by 17 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee stayed almost flat, ending just 1 paisa higher at 95.73 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.82, lower 0.01 per cent.

The US Treasury has said that it will at least double how much it buys back in longer-term government bonds, from USD 2 billion to USD 4 billion per operation, starting September 9.