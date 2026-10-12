ETV Bharat / business

DMart shares plunge more than 4 percent as Q2 results disappoint street

nflation and rising wage costs are squeezing margins at DMart, which banks on an "Every day low price" strategy to pull customers. ( File )

New Delhi: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Limited, which operates the DMart retail chain, fell more than 4 percent on the NSE after the value retailer reported lower than expected margins for the second quarter of the current financial year. Avenue Supermart shares were trading at Rs 3,364.90 per share, down over Rs 150 from the day's open and down more than Rs 1,257 from the April 1,2026 peak of Rs 4,622.39 a share.

Although the retail chain, which operates more than 500 large format stores across 17 states, reported an 18.4 percent year-on-year increase in standalone revenue to Rs 19,206 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026–27 (Q2 FY27), investors were disappointed by lower than expected retail margins.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) margin fell to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent. DMart’s Q2 net profit rose to Rs 804 crore, up 7.6 percent year-on-year, while first-half revenue increased 16.8 percent to ₹Rs 7,550 crore. However, declining profit margins and rising wage costs remained key business concerns. On a consolidated basis, which includes the company’s wider business operations including ecommerce, revenue grew 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 19,644 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with rs 16,676 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the growth in earnings, the EBITDA margin declined to 7.1 percent from 7.3 percent, and the PAT margin fell to 3.8 percent from 4.1 percent, contributing to the sustained fallin its share price.