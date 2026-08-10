ETV Bharat / business

DLF’s ‘The Dahlias’ Sees Rs 271 Crore Penthouse Sale In Gurugram

New Delhi: Real estate giant DLF Ltd has sold a penthouse for Rs 271 crore at its upcoming luxury housing project in Gurugram. This is one of the costliest deals in terms of per square feet.

In October 2024, DLF launched its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, comprising 420 apartments and penthouses. The company has sold a penthouse in this project to entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who was associated with Imperial Auto, sources told PTI.

The penthouse has a 17,200 sq ft super area and a 10,500 sq ft carpet area. On the super area basis, DLF has sold the penthouse at Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft, while the selling price is nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, sources said.

A DLF spokesperson declined to comment on the sale. DLF is expecting a total revenue of more than Rs 40,000 crore from this project. It has already sold more than 65 per cent of its units so far. The price of an apartment in this project ranges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 170 crore. Penthouses cost more.

Demand for luxury apartments has gone up across major seven cities post-COVID pandemic. Gurugram and Mumbai have witnessed many big ticket sales of apartments and penthouses. During the first quarter of this fiscal, DLF Ltd sales bookings or pre-sales plunged 94 per cent to Rs 657 crore as it did not launch any project.