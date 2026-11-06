Diwali Stock Picks 2026: L&T, Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India And More
Diwali Stock Picks 2026: HDFC SKY has recommended investors to buy shares of Ambuja Cement, Coal India and more.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: During the festive season, Stock Market investors tend to buy shares of companies anticipating good luck and handsome returns. Diwali is celebrated by performing Lakshmi Puja and is perceived as the beginning of a new investment cycle. Thus, investors see it as an opportunity to reassess their portfolios and explore emerging market themes.
Diwali Stock Picks 2026
HDFC SKY has recommended some stocks for investors on the occasion of Diwali 2026. The broking and investment platform of HDFC Securities recommended the shares considering the companies’ growth, business fundamentals, and potential market opportunities.
Ambuja Cement share price target
Initiating a Buy Rating on Ambuja Cement, the broking platform set a target price of Rs 481, with a buy range of Rs 347–Rs 362. The stock closed at Rs 390.60 on November 6, 2026.
Adani Power share price target
Assigning a Buy rating on Adani Power shares, the brokerage said the stock has the potential to reach up to Rs 234 apiece. The report stated that expansion and long-term power contracts underpin the research view, although project delays could affect returns. The share settled at Rs 204.29 on 6th November.
Coal India share price target
Coal India share has the potential to jump to the level of Rs 490 apiece. The counter ended at Rs 400 apiece on Dhanteras 2026. The brokerage said the PSU’s production growth and cash generation support its selection. Softer demand and weaker coal realisations could affect earnings, it added.
Bharat Electronics share price target
The broking platform advised investors to buy Bharat Electronics shares with a target price of Rs 475. The report stated that the firm’s order backlog supports revenue visibility, while procurement delays and execution challenges remain factors to watch.
Maruti Suzuki India share price target
Maruti Suzuki stock is projected to rise up to Rs 13,900. The scrip settled at Rs 12,750 on November 6, 32026. Utility vehicles, exports, and manufacturing expansion support growth expectations, although competition and material costs could pressure margins, the brokerage stated.
Can Fin Homes share price target
HDFC Sky advised stock market enthusiasts to pump in money to buy shares of Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 845. The stock closed at Rs 749 apiece on 6 November. Branch expansion and its salaried borrower base support the outlook, the report said, adding that competition in housing loans could constrain margins.
KPR Mill share price target
K.P.R. Mill shares have the potential to rise up to Rs 1,289 apiece. Apparel growth and integrated manufacturing support the investment case, while cotton prices and export demand remain risks.
Tata Steel share price target
Tata Steel share which closed at Rs 186.30 on November 6 is projected to rise up to Rs 210 apiece. The demand for steel and the Kalinganagar capacity ramp-up underpin expectations. Steel price declines could weigh on profitability.
Larsen & Toubro share price target
Larsen & Toubro carries a target price of Rs 4,458. The stock settled at Rs 4,117.70 apiece on November 6, 2026. Infrastructure and energy orders support the outlook, while execution delays and working capital requirements could affect cash flows.
Important Note: Target prices are research estimates, and returns are not assured.
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