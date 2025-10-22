Diwali Blossoms Of Prosperity: For Sambalpur’s Flower Farmers, Marigolds Turn Into Money Minters
This festive season brought unprecedented earnings for flower farmers, showing how a shift from traditional crops to floriculture has changed the face of rural Odisha.
By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana
Sambalpur: This Diwali, it was literally raining wealth for the flower farmers of Jujumura block in Sambalpur district. Within just two to three days of the festive season, many flower cultivators earned lakhs by selling marigold and other varieties - a newfound prosperity that has boosted their morale and confidence.
Just a few years ago, most farmers in the area concentrated only on paddy and vegetable farming. But low returns and erratic rainfall pushed many to the brink and they started looking for alternatives. Today, hundreds of families have switched to flower cultivation, which, over the years, has proved to be profitable and sustainable.
As Shankhajini Pradhan of Thakurmal village in Ghenupali panchayat, who along with her husband, cultivates flowers on 20 decimals of land says, “Earlier, we could barely afford new clothes for our children,” she says, smiling as her husband brings out his scooty from inside the garage. The scooty is the prized possession of the family this Diwali, which was bought from the profit from the flower business and most importantly, a symbol of change.
“This year, we sold marigold flowers at Rs 200 per kg and earned around Rs 20,000 in just three days,” she adds. Earlier, brokers took away most of the profit. “But now, through the ‘Sabuj Sanatanpali’ Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), we sell directly and get full payment. Our standard of living has therefore improved,” she states.
With upcoming festivals like ‘Mana Basa Gurubar' in the month of Margasira, Makar Sankranti, and Shivaratri lined up, Shankhajini expects more sales and more money. “When we sell the flowers as garlands, the profit doubles,” she says.
For Kailash Pradhan of Sanatanpali, Diwali was a period of windfall. He cultivated flowers on 50 decimals of land that was once barren and unsafe due to elephant raids. “I sold 10 quintals of flowers worth Rs 1 lakh to the FPO in just two days,” he beams.
Kailash had also earned Rs 30,000 during Durga Puja and Vishwakarma Puja. “In total, I have earned Rs 1.5 lakh this season. Earlier, flowers were being imported to the state from Kolkata, but now local buyers prefer the indigenous blooms that we grow on our farms. Our flowers are going to Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, and even Chhattisgarh,” he says.
He explains that many women who earlier migrated to other states for domestic work are now earning from home by making garlands. “We have become self-reliant,” Kailash says proudly.
Behind this floral success is the Green Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Organisation, which has been instrumental in supporting over 50 farmers across 64 villages. Managing Director of the FPO Manbodh Barik says, “We brought eight lakh high-quality flower seedlings from the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, and distributed them to the farmers. These flowers are now selling for Rs 150 per kg.”
With support from the Sambalpur District Administration and Horticulture Department, seven new polyhouses are also being constructed for advanced flower cultivation. “We plan to grow Eustoma, Gerbera, and Rajnigandha on 100 acres, so that Sanatanpali will be identified as a ‘Flower Village’,” says Barik.
This Diwali alone, the FPO facilitated flower trade worth Rs 18-19 lakh, while the total trade from Durga Puja to Diwali touched Rs 30 lakh, which happens to be double the last year’s figures.
According to ADHO Mousumi Sarpatiya from the District Horticulture Department, flower farming has been there in the Jujumura region for some time, but the production is being scaled up through government schemes and infrastructure like polyhouses. “New clusters will be developed, and more farmers encouraged to grow marigold and gerbera,” she quickly adds.
This year, around nine tonnes of flowers were sold from four panchayats of the region during Diwali through the FPO network. As a result, farmers received their full profits without interference from middlemen.
As the marigold fields of Sambalpur glow in the winter sun, the villagers are sure, the blooms from their fields will rewrite their farming destiny. “Now is the time when we should be taking floriculture seriously so that this becomes our mainstay,” the farmers say.
