ETV Bharat / business

Diwali Blossoms Of Prosperity: For Sambalpur’s Flower Farmers, Marigolds Turn Into Money Minters

Diwali Blossoms Of Prosperity: How Sambalpur’s Flower Farmers Became Crorepatis Overnight ( ETV Bharat )

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana Sambalpur: This Diwali, it was literally raining wealth for the flower farmers of Jujumura block in Sambalpur district. Within just two to three days of the festive season, many flower cultivators earned lakhs by selling marigold and other varieties - a newfound prosperity that has boosted their morale and confidence. Just a few years ago, most farmers in the area concentrated only on paddy and vegetable farming. But low returns and erratic rainfall pushed many to the brink and they started looking for alternatives. Today, hundreds of families have switched to flower cultivation, which, over the years, has proved to be profitable and sustainable. Diwali Blossoms Of Prosperity: How Sambalpur’s Flower Farmers Became Crorepatis Overnight (ETV Bharat) As Shankhajini Pradhan of Thakurmal village in Ghenupali panchayat, who along with her husband, cultivates flowers on 20 decimals of land says, “Earlier, we could barely afford new clothes for our children,” she says, smiling as her husband brings out his scooty from inside the garage. The scooty is the prized possession of the family this Diwali, which was bought from the profit from the flower business and most importantly, a symbol of change. “This year, we sold marigold flowers at Rs 200 per kg and earned around Rs 20,000 in just three days,” she adds. Earlier, brokers took away most of the profit. “But now, through the ‘Sabuj Sanatanpali’ Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), we sell directly and get full payment. Our standard of living has therefore improved,” she states. Diwali Blossoms Of Prosperity: How Sambalpur’s Flower Farmers Became Crorepatis Overnight (ETV Bharat) With upcoming festivals like ‘Mana Basa Gurubar' in the month of Margasira, Makar Sankranti, and Shivaratri lined up, Shankhajini expects more sales and more money. “When we sell the flowers as garlands, the profit doubles,” she says.