ETV Bharat / business

Diwali, Big Film Releases To Boost Media & Entertainment Sector In Q3FY27: Nuvama

New Delhi: Brokerage firm Nuvama Research has projected the media and entertainment sector to see an improvement in spending and growth momentum in the third quarter of 2026-27, supported by a late Diwali, a stronger content pipeline and improving monetisation across digital, subscription and sports segments.

The brokerage anticipates that the late Diwali is likely to support advertising and consumer engagement. “Due to a late Diwali, Q3FY27 is likely to report some improvement in spends,” the brokerage mentioned in its latest report.

With several major films set to release during Q3 FY27, the sector is also expected to benefit from a stronger entertainment calendar, it further stated.

Sports, Films and Digital to Drive Media Growth

Besides the upcoming big banner film releases in the near future, the scheduled major sports events are expected to increase engagement across television and digital platforms. Content availability is likely to remain a key growth driver, particularly for cinema and television businesses, it added.

The brokerage is expecting subscription growth with the support of sports content and monetisation. Improving performance in digital platforms could also provide an additional growth opportunity for broadcasters, it added.

Commenting on the music segment, Nuvama expects the particular category to remain steady. However, expectations of getting regional content and continued digital consumption remain high. It highlighted that there were no major movie releases in Q2FY27, regional music continued to see strong traction.