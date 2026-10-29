ETV Bharat / business

Diwali 2026 Stock Picks: NSE, DLF, Apollo Hospitals, Jindal Steels & More; Brokerages' Views

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali 2026, brokerage firm PL Capital has recommended 10 stocks for investment. The brokerage backed the shares of companies, saying these hold significant potential to rise. The list of stocks has been selected for long-term investment and share target prices have also been provided for better understanding of the investors.

While initiating a Buy Rating on the particular stocks, the brokerage has provided the target price, and stop-loss for each stock.

The 'target price' is the level to which the brokerage expects the counter to jump. A 'stop-loss' is a price level at which investors might consider exiting a position to limit potential losses should the stock price declines below that point.

Stock Target Price Stop Loss Apollo Hospitals Rs 9,800–Rs 10,400 Rs 7,000 DLF Rs 860–960 Rs 570 GE Vernova Rs 5,100–Rs 5,450 Rs 3,400 HBL Engineering Rs 1,000–Rs 1,080 Rs 670 Jindal Steel Rs 1,290–Rs 1,360 Rs 900 Marine Electricals Rs 520–560 Rs 355 Shilpa Medicare Rs 1,230–Rs 1,335 Rs 765 Syrma SGS Rs 1,970–2,120 Rs 1,290 TARIL Rs 385–440 Rs 260 TD Power Systems Rs 870–940 Rs 580

Muhurat Trading 2026

On the occasion of Diwali and Lakshmi Pujan, the Indian stock market will conduct Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 08, 2026.

The Muhurat Trading session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. The markets remain closed on the occasion of Diwali, however, the markets open every year for Muhurat Trading. The markets open for a limited period during an auspicious time (muhurat), allowing investors to trade stocks at the start of the new Samvat (Hindu calendar year).

Jefferies Bullish on NSE, Radico Khaitan

Global brokerage firm has estimated National Stock Exchange shares to rise as the exchange’s operating revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 15 per cent between FY27 and FY29, with new businesses potentially adding another 15 per cent to earnings by FY30.

With regulatory headwinds in the past, we expect a 15% revenue CAGR over FY27-29e,” Jefferies said in its report.