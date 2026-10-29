Diwali 2026 Stock Picks: NSE, DLF, Apollo Hospitals, Jindal Steels & More; Brokerages' Views
Global brokerage firm Jefferies has estimated National Stock Exchange shares to rise.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali 2026, brokerage firm PL Capital has recommended 10 stocks for investment. The brokerage backed the shares of companies, saying these hold significant potential to rise. The list of stocks has been selected for long-term investment and share target prices have also been provided for better understanding of the investors.
Stocks to Buy
While initiating a Buy Rating on the particular stocks, the brokerage has provided the target price, and stop-loss for each stock.
The 'target price' is the level to which the brokerage expects the counter to jump. A 'stop-loss' is a price level at which investors might consider exiting a position to limit potential losses should the stock price declines below that point.
|Stock
|Target Price
|Stop Loss
|Apollo Hospitals
|Rs 9,800–Rs 10,400
|Rs 7,000
|DLF
|Rs 860–960
|Rs 570
|GE Vernova
|Rs 5,100–Rs 5,450
|Rs 3,400
|HBL Engineering
|Rs 1,000–Rs 1,080
|Rs 670
|Jindal Steel
|Rs 1,290–Rs 1,360
|Rs 900
|Marine Electricals
|Rs 520–560
|Rs 355
|Shilpa Medicare
|Rs 1,230–Rs 1,335
|Rs 765
|Syrma SGS
|Rs 1,970–2,120
|Rs 1,290
|TARIL
|Rs 385–440
|Rs 260
|TD Power Systems
|Rs 870–940
|Rs 580
Muhurat Trading 2026
On the occasion of Diwali and Lakshmi Pujan, the Indian stock market will conduct Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 08, 2026.
The Muhurat Trading session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. The markets remain closed on the occasion of Diwali, however, the markets open every year for Muhurat Trading. The markets open for a limited period during an auspicious time (muhurat), allowing investors to trade stocks at the start of the new Samvat (Hindu calendar year).
Jefferies Bullish on NSE, Radico Khaitan
Global brokerage firm has estimated National Stock Exchange shares to rise as the exchange’s operating revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 15 per cent between FY27 and FY29, with new businesses potentially adding another 15 per cent to earnings by FY30.
With regulatory headwinds in the past, we expect a 15% revenue CAGR over FY27-29e,” Jefferies said in its report.
The brokerage estimates operating revenue to rise from Rs 166,013 crore in FY26 to Rs 173,929 crore in FY27, Rs 198,442 crore in FY28 and Rs 230,294 crore in FY29. It also expects earnings per share to increase from Rs 42.57 in FY26 to Rs 62.08 by FY29.
Jefferies projects NSE share price target of Rs 2,085.
Radico Khaitan share target price
Following the Q2FY27 Results of Radico Khaitan, Jefferies has maintained that the stock would rise due to the liquor manufacturer’s strong growth, improved product mix, and improved margins.
Jefferies has advised Buying Radico Khaitan shares with a target price of Rs 5,200. According to the brokerage, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and profitability recorded strong growth, while demand for premium and upmarket products supported performance.
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