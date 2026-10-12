Dividends, Stock Splits And Rights Issues: Stocks To Watch This Week
Dividend Stocks, Stock Splits and Rights Issues: Key Record Dates to track this week.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Kolkata: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Vedanta, Ola Electric Mobility, Anand Rathi Wealth and Bansal Wire Industries are expected to be in focus this week. The stocks of these firms are in the news because they have set record dates for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, rights issues, and share consolidation.
TCS and Vedanta
Tata Consultancy Services has set October 14 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. Vedanta has also set October 14 as the record date for a dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Anand Rathi Wealth has set October 15 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has set October 16 as the record date and an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
The shareholders should check the eligibility criteria for dividend recipients.
Stock split
Samor Realty and Bansal Wire Industries shares are likely to remain in focus due to a stock split announcement. Samor Realty has set October 15th as the record date for splitting its Rs 10 shares into Rs 2 shares.
Bansal Wire Industries’ stocks will be split from Rs 5 to Rs 1, with a record date of October 16.
A company intends to go for a stock split or subdivision of its shares when the share price seems too high on an absolute basis. When a stock split, or a share split, happens, the number of shares increases by reducing the face value of the stock.
A stock split increases the number of shares issued and reduces the face value per share.
JOJO bonus shares
JOJO Ltd has set October 12 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. A bonus issue is also known as a scrip issue or capitalisation issue. Bonus shares mean when a company issues additional shares to its existing shareholders without any extra cost.
It may be noted that receiving bonus shares does not automatically increase the total value of the investment.
Rights issue
This week is the record date for the rights issues of Ola Electric Mobility, Continental Controls, Shivam Autotech and Shraddha Prime Projects. “A rights issue is a way for a company to raise capital by offering additional shares to its existing shareholders. Instead of issuing new shares to the public, the company provides its current investors with the right to buy more shares, usually at a discounted price. This helps the company raise funds while allowing investors to maintain their ownership percentage,” SEBI states.
Share consolidation
AvenuesAI has set a record date of October 13 for share consolidation.
Noble Polymers has set a record date of October 13.
Consolidation of shares is also known as a Reverse Stock Split. It is a corporate action where a company reduces the number of outstanding shares by combining the shares and increasing the face value.
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