ETV Bharat / business

Dividends, Stock Splits And Rights Issues: Stocks To Watch This Week

Stocks in Focus: TCS, Vedanta, Bansal Wire, Ola Electric Among Key Shares to Watch ( IANS )

Kolkata: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Vedanta, Ola Electric Mobility, Anand Rathi Wealth and Bansal Wire Industries are expected to be in focus this week. The stocks of these firms are in the news because they have set record dates for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, rights issues, and share consolidation.

Tata Consultancy Services has set October 14 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. Vedanta has also set October 14 as the record date for a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Anand Rathi Wealth has set October 15 as the record date for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has set October 16 as the record date and an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

The shareholders should check the eligibility criteria for dividend recipients.

Stock split

Samor Realty and Bansal Wire Industries shares are likely to remain in focus due to a stock split announcement. Samor Realty has set October 15th as the record date for splitting its Rs 10 shares into Rs 2 shares.

Bansal Wire Industries’ stocks will be split from Rs 5 to Rs 1, with a record date of October 16.

A company intends to go for a stock split or subdivision of its shares when the share price seems too high on an absolute basis. When a stock split, or a share split, happens, the number of shares increases by reducing the face value of the stock.

A stock split increases the number of shares issued and reduces the face value per share.

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