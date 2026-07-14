ETV Bharat / business

Direct Taxes Grow 16 Pc To Rs 6.51 Lakh Crore So Far On Faster Corporate Tax Mop-Up

New Delhi: The net direct tax collection grew 16.40 per cent to over Rs 6.51 lakh crore till July 13 this fiscal, driven by higher corporate tax mop-up, government data showed on Tuesday.

The net corporate tax collection rose 22 per cent to Rs 2.40 lakh crore, and mop-up from net non-corporate tax (NCT), which includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, and firms, grew about 12 per cent to over Rs 3.84 lakh crore till July 13. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 48 per cent to Rs 26,429 crore.

Refunds worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore were issued during the period, up 14.57 per cent over the year-ago period.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection increased 16.11 per cent to over Rs 7.73 lakh crore. This includes corporate tax mop-up of over Rs 3.35 lakh crore and NCT of about Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current fiscal year, a 15 per cent growth over Rs 23.40 lakh crore collected in FY26.