ETV Bharat / business

Digital Payment Fraud: RBI Introduces New Cybersecurity Rules; What Is The 6-Hour Reporting Deadline?

NPCI, Payment Aggregators Must Report Cyberattacks Within 6 Hours: RBI ( IANS )

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen cybersecurity and curb the growing menace of digital fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed non-banking Payment System Operators (PSOs) to notify both the central bank and CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) within just 6 hours of becoming aware of any cyberattack, major disruption, or unusual incident.

The RBI’s comprehensive master guidelines are meant to strengthen cybersecurity and curb the growing menace of digital fraud which will further enhance the security of the country’s digital payment ecosystem.

Experts believe that delays in reporting cyber fraud incidents often benefited cybercriminals. However, the new rule will now enable the central banking authority to intervene promptly and keep a close watch on potential threats. NPCI, Payment Aggregators, Card Networks Among Entities Covered The RBI’s revised Master Directions apply to the NPCI, payment aggregators, prepaid payment instrument (PPI), card networks, issuers, and white-label ATM operators (WLAOs), among others. The RBI has introduced very strict requirements for digital transactions, software security, system audits, and third-party service providers to prescribe new cyber safeguards for PSOs. PTI quoted Srinivas L, MD and CEO of 63Sats Cybertech, saying that the Reserve Bank’s consolidated regulations provide a clear, unified framework, leaving companies with no room for excuses or negligence.