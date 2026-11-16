Digital Payment Fraud: RBI Introduces New Cybersecurity Rules; What Is The 6-Hour Reporting Deadline?
RBI's new cybersecurity rules: How will digital payment users benefit from the 6-hour reporting norm.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen cybersecurity and curb the growing menace of digital fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed non-banking Payment System Operators (PSOs) to notify both the central bank and CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) within just 6 hours of becoming aware of any cyberattack, major disruption, or unusual incident.
The RBI’s comprehensive master guidelines are meant to strengthen cybersecurity and curb the growing menace of digital fraud which will further enhance the security of the country’s digital payment ecosystem.
Experts believe that delays in reporting cyber fraud incidents often benefited cybercriminals. However, the new rule will now enable the central banking authority to intervene promptly and keep a close watch on potential threats.
NPCI, Payment Aggregators, Card Networks Among Entities Covered
The RBI’s revised Master Directions apply to the NPCI, payment aggregators, prepaid payment instrument (PPI), card networks, issuers, and white-label ATM operators (WLAOs), among others.
The RBI has introduced very strict requirements for digital transactions, software security, system audits, and third-party service providers to prescribe new cyber safeguards for PSOs.
PTI quoted Srinivas L, MD and CEO of 63Sats Cybertech, saying that the Reserve Bank’s consolidated regulations provide a clear, unified framework, leaving companies with no room for excuses or negligence.
“The most significant is the requirement to hold the source code of critical third-party applications or keep it in escrow. Many payment breaches today do not begin inside the company; they begin in vendor software that nobody inside fully understands. You cannot defend what you cannot see. Together with annual system audits, tight incident reporting, and mobile device binding, this moves cybersecurity from the IT room to the boardroom, where it belongs,” he said.
According to Ravi Prakash, Founder and CEO of Apollo Infowaves, the RBI’s 6-hour reporting timeline is a clear message that cybersecurity is no longer just a matter of paperwork or regulatory compliance.
Prakash said the initiative would make India’s digital payment ecosystem more robust and vigilant.
"The mandatory six-hour cyber incident report window sends a clear message that cybersecurity can no longer remain a reactive compliance function. The RBI has taken a strategic step towards making ing India's digital payment ecosystem more intelligent,” the CEO of Apollo Infowaves stated.
The new RBI rules will benefit ordinary citizens who use digital payments at a massive scale. With the new set of directions requiring payment aggregators and other companies to become more vigilant and accountable regarding cybersecurity, end users will be more secure.
RBI’s rules call for urgent action if a fraudulent incident is detected. This will help intercept the fraud and prevent the loss of funds.
Also Read