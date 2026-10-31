ETV Bharat / business

Pensioners Alert! Govt To Launch Digital Life Certificate Campaign From Nov 1; 2,000 Cities To Be Covered

New Delhi: With the objective of reaching pensioners in the remotest corners of the country, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare will conduct Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5 from November 1-30, 2026. This will be the largest ever DLC campaign as camps will be set up at 2,000 cities/districts across the country.

The huge programme will be set up across the country by coordinating with Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, CGDA, DoT, Railways, EPFO, State Governments, UIDAI & MeitY.

Govt To Push Face Authentication For Digital Life Certificates

One main focus will be promoting Face Authentication Technology. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and UIDAI will provide technical support during this campaign. Face Authentication for Digital Life Certificate is a seamless and fast mode for DLC generation, usable on Android as well as iOS, making it easy and convenient for elderly pensioners.

The government will advertise through DD, AIR and PIB. The media arms of the government will provide full support to this campaign through Audio, Visual and Print publicity. Outreach efforts will be further complemented by SMSs, tweets (#DLCCampaign5), Jingles and Short films to spread awareness about the campaign.

Health check-up camps will be set up to attract more people to the campaign. The campaign will be organised in an ‘Utsav’ mode by offering a bouquet of services such as Aadhar updation for pensioners. Doorstep services will be provided to pensioners where required. Grievance officers will handle grievances regarding DLCs with an immediate resolution approach.”

To ensure proper and smooth functioning of the DLC campaign, DoPPW will deploy officials for monitoring. The officials would be tasked to carry out on-ground reviews in identified states. Mega Camps will be held by stakeholders in areas with a high concentration of pensioners and these Mega Camps will be attended by senior officials from DPPW.

To promote the digital empowerment of pensioners using Face Authentication technology, the department will use a saturation model to achieve 2.30 crore DLCs with 1.50 crore being Face Authenticated DLCs.

19 Banks, 785 District Post offices, 56 Welfare Associations, MeitY & UIDAI teams, CGDA, Railways, DoT, EPFO, State Governments have collaborated for the month-long campaign.