ETV Bharat / business

Digital Connexion To Invest USD 11 Billion By 2030 To Build 1 GW Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and US-based Digital Realty, on Wednesday said it will invest USD 11 billion, about Rs 98,000 crore, by 2030 to build 1 Gigawatts data centres in Andhra Pradesh. The AI-native, purpose-built data centres will be spread over 400 acres in Visakhapatnam, the digital infrastructure company said in a statement.

"Digital Connexion...announced an investment of approximately USD 11 billion over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 Gigawatts state-of-the-art AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh across 400 acres of land," the company statement said.

This is the second major investment in the country, which follows Google's announcement made last month to invest USD 15 billion in Andhra Pradesh for building an artificial intelligence hub comprising data centres as well in Visakhapatnam.