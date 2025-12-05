ETV Bharat / business

Dighi Port Set To Handle 2 Lakh Cars Annually As APSEZ Partners With Motherson

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said its subsidiary Dighi Port Ltd (DPL) in Maharashtra is set to handle 2,00,000 cars per year after its partnership with Motherson. In a statement, APSEZ said this partnership will make Dighi Port the new automobile exports terminal for exporters in Mumbai to the Pune auto belt.

As one of APSEZ's 15 strategic ports, Dighi is now set to expand its capabilities to support India's automotive growth story under the Make in India initiative, enabling seamless export and import of vehicles for global markets, it added.

"Motherson, through its joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics Limited (SAMRX), today announced an agreement with Dighi Port Limited (DPL), a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), to establish a dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra," APSEZ said.