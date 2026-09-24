ETV Bharat / business

Diamond Prices Crash: Why Is The Precious Metal Losing Its Sheen? Explained

New Delhi: Diamonds are considered precious and rare. However, with the prices of natural diamonds steeply falling, there has been a shift in the diamond market that has completely transformed the narrative surrounding this sparkling gemstone. The prices of natural diamonds have dropped by approximately 68–70% from their 2011 peak, while the lab-grown diamonds have witnessed prices plummeting by up to 90%.

If we compare the current prices of natural diamonds with 2021 rates, there has been a decline of around 30–40%. The lab-based diamonds are chemically processed and look similar to natural diamonds but usually cost 70 to 85 percent less. A report from TradingView shows that the wholesale prices of synthetic diamonds have gone down by over 75 percent since 2022.

Lab-grown diamond and Natural diamond difference

A lab-grown diamond is not a fake stone. It is made in a laboratory using special technology, and it has the same chemical and optical properties as a natural diamond. The only difference is how long it takes to form: while natural diamonds take millions of years to develop, lab-grown diamonds can be created in just a few days.

Diamonds are one of the hardest materials found in nature, which makes them useful in many different industries and technologies. Earlier, diamonds were mainly found in coal mines and were considered rare, but with new technology, the way diamonds are produced has changed. Today, labs in China are producing more diamonds than all the naturally mined diamonds combined. This has resulted in a huge supply of diamonds in the world market. Also, technology is advancing very fast which is leading to production of diamonds in labs at a much faster rate. These aspects are the reason behind the fall of diamond prices.

Diamond becomes affordable for Common Man