ETV Bharat / business

Dhanteras Gold-Silver Buying: From Traditional Ritual To Wealth-Building Strategy, How Bullion Delivered Multibagger Returns

Dhanteras Buying Beyond Tradition: How Gold And Silver Turned Into Wealth-Creating Assets ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: There has been a traditional shift in people's mindset when buying Gold and Silver on Dhanteras; the masses now perceive the festival day as a formidable wealth-building strategy rather than just a cultural ritual.

According to a report prepared by Kedia Advisory, investors possessing gold and silver (in any form) have witnessed the transition from modest volatility to staggering multi-year rallies over the past 14 years.

The data provides closing prices and percentage changes of the precious metals from 2012, giving a vivid picture of bullion's explosive growth in recent years.

The picture presents a detailed view of Gold’s early stagnation and later scaling meteoric highs. On November 11, 2012 (Dhanteras Day), Gold settled at Rs 31,643, delivering an 18.40 per cent return over the past one year.

However, from 2013-2015, the yellow metal tested investor patience by providing negative returns. It closed with a downside of 6.78% at Rs 25,686 on November 9, 2015.

However, in 2020, Gold recorded a huge surge. The precious metal recorded a substantial 32.22% surge in 2020 pushing the price to Rs 50,600.

Gold recorded the most historic breakout on October 17, 2025, when it skyrocketed by 60.30% to settle at Rs 1,27,008. The metal maintained its bullish momentum in 2026, ending at Rs 146,109 on November 5, marking a 15.04% gain.

Silver Prices History

Silver has also given superb returns in recent years and its journey has been more or less similar to that of Gold since 2012. However, the white metal has been more volatile, but eventually registered an unprecedented jump in recent times.

On November 11, 2012, Silver settled at Rs 60,920, recording a jump of 14.78%. However, the precious metal plummeted by 20.10% in 2013 and 20.36% in 2014. Investors, who did not panic and held on to their possession, were rewarded handsomely.