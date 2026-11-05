Dhanteras Gold-Silver Buying: From Traditional Ritual To Wealth-Building Strategy, How Bullion Delivered Multibagger Returns
Purchased Gold and Silver on Dhanteras in 2012? Here's how much your investment would be worth today.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: There has been a traditional shift in people's mindset when buying Gold and Silver on Dhanteras; the masses now perceive the festival day as a formidable wealth-building strategy rather than just a cultural ritual.
According to a report prepared by Kedia Advisory, investors possessing gold and silver (in any form) have witnessed the transition from modest volatility to staggering multi-year rallies over the past 14 years.
The data provides closing prices and percentage changes of the precious metals from 2012, giving a vivid picture of bullion's explosive growth in recent years.
The picture presents a detailed view of Gold’s early stagnation and later scaling meteoric highs. On November 11, 2012 (Dhanteras Day), Gold settled at Rs 31,643, delivering an 18.40 per cent return over the past one year.
However, from 2013-2015, the yellow metal tested investor patience by providing negative returns. It closed with a downside of 6.78% at Rs 25,686 on November 9, 2015.
However, in 2020, Gold recorded a huge surge. The precious metal recorded a substantial 32.22% surge in 2020 pushing the price to Rs 50,600.
Gold recorded the most historic breakout on October 17, 2025, when it skyrocketed by 60.30% to settle at Rs 1,27,008. The metal maintained its bullish momentum in 2026, ending at Rs 146,109 on November 5, marking a 15.04% gain.
Silver Prices History
Silver has also given superb returns in recent years and its journey has been more or less similar to that of Gold since 2012. However, the white metal has been more volatile, but eventually registered an unprecedented jump in recent times.
On November 11, 2012, Silver settled at Rs 60,920, recording a jump of 14.78%. However, the precious metal plummeted by 20.10% in 2013 and 20.36% in 2014. Investors, who did not panic and held on to their possession, were rewarded handsomely.
In 2020, Silver staged a stunning comeback as it soared 35.49% and 40.98% in 2024, closing at Rs. 98,730. Silver also mirrored gold's exceptional 2025 run, registering a jump of 58.62% to hit Rs 156,604. By November 5, 2026, the silver price touched Rs 190,946, reflecting a 21.93% increase.
The data shows that both the precious metals offered lackluster performance during the 2013-2017 period. However, the post-2019 era unleashed a massive bull run.
Gold and Silver Today
Gold climbed above $4,100 an ounce on November 5, 2026, extending the previous session's gains as Democratic victories in the US midterm elections strengthened hopes for an end to the US-Iran conflict, triggering a sharp decline in oil prices. Silver climbed toward $53 an ounce on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains. The precious metals found support from a weaker US dollar and declining Treasury yields, which enhanced their appeal to investors.
Crude oil traded near $88 per barrel on Thursday following a decline of more than 8% in the previous session that pushed prices down to a one-month low.
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