Dhanteras Gold Buying Kicks off, Record Prices May Dampen Volumes By 15pc

Mumbai: Gold and silver buying on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras kicked off on Saturday with jewellers expecting higher footfalls, though record high prices of the yellow metal could dampen demand by 15 per cent in volume terms compared with a year earlier.

Dhanteras, the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying items ranging from precious metals to utensils, is being celebrated over two days until 1.45 pm on Sunday, with jewellers expecting more footfalls in both online and offline stores.

Gold prices have surged 65 per cent to Rs 1,34,800 per 10 grams of 24 karat, inclusive of all taxes, in the national capital, compared with Rs 81,400 on Dhanteras last year, which was celebrated on October 29, 2024. Silver prices are currently at Rs 1,77,000 per kilogram.

"We are expecting the momentum to pick up after the muhurat time. Since the festival falls on a weekend we have geared up for a robust Dhanteras," All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Rajesh Rokde told PTI. GJC expects gold sales to increase by 40-45 per cent in value terms on a year-on-year basis, he said.

Suvankar Sen, Managing Director and chief executive of Senco Gold and Diamonds, said high prices will affect sale volumes by 12-15 per cent, but in value terms there will be growth of 20-25 per cent on Dhanteras. While some consumers are still buying gold jewellery even at high rates, many are shifting towards silver buying, especially bullion.

Saiyam Mehra, former chairman of GJC, said volume-wise, gold jewellery sales are expected to witness a decline of 10 per cent on Dhanteras. He said silver prices surged due to scarcity of the white metal since last month because of a ban on imports of jewellery, though silver prices have now started seeing a correction.