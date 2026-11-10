ETV Bharat / business

DGTR Suo Motu Initiates Probe Into Dumping Of Aluminium Products From China, Malaysia, Vietnam

New Delhi: The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has 'suo-motu' initiated probes against the alleged dumping of aluminium products by China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as India seeks to guard MSME units against cheap imports from these countries, according to a notification.

Usually, anti-dumping investigations are initiated by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) based on an application filed by domestic producers. However, since fragmented industries often lack the know-how for trade remedy probes, the directorate investigates such matters on its own initiative.

According to a DGTR notification, it has received representations from the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), which represents 228 manufacturers of 'Aluminium Extrusion Profiles, Structures and Articles'.

The domestic industry is suffering injury due to a significant increase in the dumped imports, they said.

The product under consideration is used in a wide range of industrial, transport, electrical and engineering applications, such as windows, doors, curtain-wall, partitions, railings, and lighting profiles, industrial framing, solar mounting structures, ladders, furniture, kitchen and wardrobe profiles, and bicycle parts.

"In view of the foregoing, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the information furnished by ALEMAI and its member producers, the Authority hereby suo motu initiates an anti-dumping investigation," the DGTR notification dated November 9 said.

In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping of the product and recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty that, if levied, would adequately remove the injury to the domestic industry.

If it is established that the dumping of these products has caused material injury to domestic players, DGTR would recommend imposing anti-dumping duty on these imports.

The finance ministry makes the final decision to impose duties.