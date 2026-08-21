ETV Bharat / business

DGGI Officers Bust Clandestine Pan Masala, Tobacco Mfg Network; Detect Tax Evasion Of Rs 185 Cr

New Delhi: DGGI officers have unearthed a clandestine pan masala and tobacco manufacturing network in Uttar Pradesh and seized 27 undeclared pouch-packing machines and detected tax evasion of about Rs 185 crore, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The Lucknow Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) busted a clandestine manufacturing operation for pan masala, scented jarda and gutkha across six premises in Chitrakoot and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Searches around midnight on August 18 at these premises led to the detection of 27 undeclared pouch-packing machines, comprising 6 machines for scented jarda, 9 for pan masala and 12 for dohara/desi gutkha. Mixing, areca nut crushing and drying machines were also found.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 15,50,922 pouches of finished goods, comprising pan masala, chewing tobacco, scented jarda and sugandhit supari. Raw material and packing material seized include 32.9 MT of areca nut and cut areca nut, 2.8 MT of tobacco, 8.4 MT of packing material, pouches and laminates, 470 kg of katha powder, 850 kg of glycerine, 545 kg of essence and 256 kg of unpacked pan masala.