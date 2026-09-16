ETV Bharat / business

DGFT Approves 7 Applications For Import Of 642 Cars From Britain Under Tariff Rate Quota Of India-UK Pact

New Delhi: The commerce ministry's arm, DGFT, has approved applications of seven companies for the import of 642 cars for the remainder of this year from Britain under the tariff rate quota provisions of the India-UK free trade agreement, an official said on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in July invited applications for the allocation of 2026 import quotas for fully-built passenger cars and goods vehicles under the duty concession provisions of the agreement. Applications were sought for a quota for about 5,000 units.

"The directorate had received applications from eight companies. We have approved applications of seven. Quota has been approved for 642 cars," the official said.

Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into effect on July 15, New Delhi has allowed the import of a total of 3.78 lakh units of conventional-engine passenger cars, including those in the mass segment, from the UK at a concessional customs duty during the first 15 years of the implementation of the trade pact between the two countries.