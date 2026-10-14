ETV Bharat / business

DGCA Bans Specific Powerbank Model on Flights After In-Flight Fire Incident

Power banks are already restricted to hand luggage and cannot be used to charge devices during a flight. The DGCA has now banned a specific make and model ( File )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has prohibited passengers and airlines from carrying or transporting the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank on all flights operating to, from and within India following a fire incident involving the device aboard an IndiGo aircraft.

The aviation regulator issued the directive after an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday following a fire linked to the powerbank. In response, DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav directed airlines to ensure that the specific powerbank model is neither carried by passengers nor transported as cargo on board aircraft.

Under the order, airlines have been instructed to identify the affected device, prevent it from being brought on flights and communicate the safety advisory to passengers through appropriate channels.The restriction applies only to the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not constitute a blanket ban on all powerbanks. Passengers have been advised to verify the model number of their portable batteries before travelling and comply with airline guidelines. Those owning the affected device have been told not to carry it on flights operating within or to and from India.