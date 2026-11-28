ETV Bharat / business

Devyani International Gets NCLT Nod To Merge 3 Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries With Itself

Devyani International got approval to merge 3 wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself on Nov 27, 2026 ( Devyani International )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Devyani International Ltd, a leading quick-service restaurant operator, said it has received NCLT approval to merge its three wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself.

Devyani International operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India.

The Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of amalgamation involving Sky Gate Hospitality, Blackvelvet Hospitality and Say Chefs Eatery with Devyani International Ltd. "We would like to inform you that the NCLT Chandigarh Bench, vide its order dated November 27, 2026, has approved the Scheme," it said.