Devyani International Gets NCLT Nod To Merge 3 Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries With Itself
Devyani International acquired a controlling stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Blackvelvet Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Say Chefs Eatery.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Devyani International Ltd, a leading quick-service restaurant operator, said it has received NCLT approval to merge its three wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself.
Devyani International operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India.
The Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of amalgamation involving Sky Gate Hospitality, Blackvelvet Hospitality and Say Chefs Eatery with Devyani International Ltd.
"We would like to inform you that the NCLT Chandigarh Bench, vide its order dated November 27, 2026, has approved the Scheme," it said.
The company said the scheme would become effective upon completion of legal formalities, including filing of a certified copy of the NCLT order with the Registrar of Companies, Haryana.
Devyani International acquired a controlling stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Pvt Ltd and its subsidiaries, including Blackvelvet Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Say Chefs Eatery Pvt Ltd, on June 10, 2025.
It further said: "As the Scheme involves merger of wholly-owned subsidiary companies with the company, and no fresh equity share shall be issued by the company in terms of the Scheme, hence there would be no effect on the issued, paid-up and listed equity share capital of the company."
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