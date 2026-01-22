ETV Bharat / business

Department Of Posts Aims 30 Pc Revenue Growth In FY'26 To Rs 17,546 Cr: Scindia

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has set a target to achieve 30 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 17,546 crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2026, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. The minister, after the third quarterly review of the Department of Posts (DoP), said out of six verticals, five posted growth in revenue, while International Mail remained static due to restrictions imposed by the US government.

"This year, 2025-2026, we have a target of Rs 17,546 crore, which means we are targeting a 30 per cent increase in revenues in one fiscal alone from Rs 13,240 crore in FY25," Scindia said. He said that the run rate of 2023-2024 of Rs 12,800 crore rose to Rs 13,240 crore in fiscal year 2024-25, an increase of only 3 per cent.