Booming Delhi-NCR Real Estate Market Poised To Power Country's Economic Growth

New Delhi: The real estate market in the National Capital Region (NCR) is once again booming. While many projects had stalled after the Covid-19 pandemic, improved infrastructure, expressway connectivity, and growing demand for premium housing have given the market a new direction.

Project launches are rapidly increasing in both residential and commercial segments, something that could position the NCR real estate sector as the strongest engine of the country's economic growth in the coming years.

It could be said that Delhi-NCR's real estate development is being driven and shaped by the new road and expressway networks. Corridors like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway are not only making travel easier, but also significantly increasing investment opportunities in these areas.

Sandeep Shukla, an urban affairs expert and president of the Trans-Hindon Builders Welfare Association, believes that these projects have revived NCR's real estate market, as infrastructure-driven development is now being prioritised in areas surrounding Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad Expands

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), for example, is developing the Harnandipuram township in two phases, covering approximately 501 hectares. Under this scheme, work is underway to acquire land by mutual consent in several villages in the district, including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhandeda Khurd, Nagla Firozpur, Mohanpur, Bhogpur, and Shahpur Morta.

The project will include residential homes, commercial shops, and industrial plots, boosting both employment and investment. According to Shukla, the stretches of Delhi Metro and the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that stretch across Ghaziabad, along with its road network and air connectivity — via Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and Noida's upcoming Jewar airport — make it an ideal emerging urban centre.

Dwarka Expressway Stretches To Sohna