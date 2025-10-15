Booming Delhi-NCR Real Estate Market Poised To Power Country's Economic Growth
The development is being driven and shaped by new road and expressway networks.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The real estate market in the National Capital Region (NCR) is once again booming. While many projects had stalled after the Covid-19 pandemic, improved infrastructure, expressway connectivity, and growing demand for premium housing have given the market a new direction.
Project launches are rapidly increasing in both residential and commercial segments, something that could position the NCR real estate sector as the strongest engine of the country's economic growth in the coming years.
It could be said that Delhi-NCR's real estate development is being driven and shaped by the new road and expressway networks. Corridors like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway are not only making travel easier, but also significantly increasing investment opportunities in these areas.
Sandeep Shukla, an urban affairs expert and president of the Trans-Hindon Builders Welfare Association, believes that these projects have revived NCR's real estate market, as infrastructure-driven development is now being prioritised in areas surrounding Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
Ghaziabad Expands
The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), for example, is developing the Harnandipuram township in two phases, covering approximately 501 hectares. Under this scheme, work is underway to acquire land by mutual consent in several villages in the district, including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhandeda Khurd, Nagla Firozpur, Mohanpur, Bhogpur, and Shahpur Morta.
The project will include residential homes, commercial shops, and industrial plots, boosting both employment and investment. According to Shukla, the stretches of Delhi Metro and the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that stretch across Ghaziabad, along with its road network and air connectivity — via Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and Noida's upcoming Jewar airport — make it an ideal emerging urban centre.
Dwarka Expressway Stretches To Sohna
To Gurugram's south, Sohna Road and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) are coming up as development hotspots. New road projects and expressway connectivity have doubled the demand for luxury and mid-segment housing projects here. The completion of the Dwarka Expressway has reduced travel time between Delhi and Gurugram, leading to a sustained increase in real estate prices here.
Across key NCR areas, housing prices and rents have been rising steadily. While the average rent was Rs 24,200 in 2022, it is projected to reach Rs 28,500 by 2025, representing an increase of approximately 17 per cent.
While Sohna Road saw a 19 per cent increase over this period, Dwarka Expressway saw a 16 per cent rise. This not only reflects the strength of the market, but also strengthens investor confidence.
Expert Speak
“The Harnandipuram project is a historic step towards the overall development of Ghaziabad. It's not just a housing project, but an initiative to strengthen the city's social and economic infrastructure. This plan will provide modern residential facilities and encourage commercial and industrial activities,” said Rudresh Shukla, Assistant Engineer and Public Relations Officer at GDA.
He added: "Our aim is to provide every citizen with a safe, clean, and convenient urban life. Ghaziabad is now rapidly progressing as a planned, self-reliant, and modern city."
“Jewar International Airport is poised to transform the real estate landscape of North India. Just as Delhi's IGI airport gave a new identity to Gurugram and Dwarka, so will the Jewar airport boost industrial, commercial, and residential investment in Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region. Land and property values are already seeing significant spikes. This region is becoming a preferred real estate destination for national and global investors,” said Arunveer Singh, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which is in charge of the development.
According to Sandeep Shukla, over the next five years, NCR will emerge as a multi-city growth corridor, encompassing Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida. Government policies, transport connectivity, and tech-driven infrastructure, are already making the region into one of India's most preferred destinations, not only for employment, but also for investment and housing.
