Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal CEO To Pursue High-risk Exploration And Expirementation
Goyal says he would like to pursue a new set of ideas involving significant high-risk exploration and experimentation outside Eternal, post Feb. 1, 2026 stepdown.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Zomato’s parent firm Eternal Limited on Wednesday announced a major leadership change, with its CEO Deepinder Goyal resigning from his position with effect from February 1, 2026. The company said Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new chief executive.
In a letter addressed to the shareholders, Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.
He explained that such ideas are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal, which needs to stay focused and disciplined in its current business strategy. “Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation,” he said.
“These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” Goyal added. He added that If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company.
