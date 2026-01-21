ETV Bharat / business

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal CEO To Pursue High-risk Exploration And Expirementation

Mumbai: Zomato’s parent firm Eternal Limited on Wednesday announced a major leadership change, with its CEO Deepinder Goyal resigning from his position with effect from February 1, 2026. The company said Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new chief executive.

In a letter addressed to the shareholders, Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.