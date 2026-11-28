December 2026 Financial Changes: SBI Credit Card Charges, SEBI Margin Rules, Aadhaar Updates And More
From SBI Credit Card to commodity trading: 6 financial changes to watch out for in December 2026.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Several financial changes will come into effect from December 2026 which could impact your budget, investments, and banking activities. The changes concern SBI credit cards, commodity market trading, NRI investments in Indian markets, and pensions.
SBI Credit Card charges
From December 1, 2026, SBI credit card users will pay a 1% extra charge for specific transportation-related transactions exceeding Rs 30,000 in a single instance. The revised charges will also cover fuel transactions. If a person purchases fuel exceeding Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle, a 1% fee will apply to the entire fuel expenditure.
Margin Rules for Commodity Traders
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will implement revised minimum initial margin requirements for commodity derivatives from December 1, 2026 for traders dealing in commodity derivatives.
Sebi issued a circular on November 17, 2026 to revise the margin framework for both agricultural and non-agricultural commodity derivatives. Sebi said the minimum initial margin for both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities would be 6% for low volatility commodities, 8% for medium volatility commodities and 10% for high volatility commodities.
Simplified Digital KYC for Foreign Investors
Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and foreign nationals residing in FATF-compliant jurisdictions will be able to complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) formalities digitally allowing eligible overseas individuals to complete the onboarding process without being physically present in India. The online process could be done with intermediaries registered with SEBI-registered intermediaries from December 3, 2026.
The new rules aim to simplify access to India's securities markets without requiring eligible investors to travel to India for physical verification.
Free email updates to Aadhaar
People planning to update their email ID with their Aadhaar card can do so until December 31, 2026. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued an office memorandum waiving the Rs 75 fee for this service for a period of six months, effective from July 1, 2026. This free service is available only for updating your email address through the official Aadhaar mobile application and does not cover other Aadhaar update services.
The amendment by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) regarding online GST registration cancellation is also among the regulatory changes in focus.
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome will be announced on December 4, 2026. The RBI is expected to hike the repo rate, which could influence borrowing costs.
Life Certificate
November 30 is the last date for all pensioners receiving benefits under the Central Government’s pension scheme. Pensioners must submit their annual life certificate by November 30 to avoid delays or interruption in pension payments.
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