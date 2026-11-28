ETV Bharat / business

December 2026 Financial Changes: SBI Credit Card Charges, SEBI Margin Rules, Aadhaar Updates And More

New Delhi: Several financial changes will come into effect from December 2026 which could impact your budget, investments, and banking activities. The changes concern SBI credit cards, commodity market trading, NRI investments in Indian markets, and pensions.

From December 1, 2026, SBI credit card users will pay a 1% extra charge for specific transportation-related transactions exceeding Rs 30,000 in a single instance. The revised charges will also cover fuel transactions. If a person purchases fuel exceeding Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle, a 1% fee will apply to the entire fuel expenditure.

Margin Rules for Commodity Traders

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will implement revised minimum initial margin requirements for commodity derivatives from December 1, 2026 for traders dealing in commodity derivatives.

Sebi issued a circular on November 17, 2026 to revise the margin framework for both agricultural and non-agricultural commodity derivatives. Sebi said the minimum initial margin for both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities would be 6% for low volatility commodities, 8% for medium volatility commodities and 10% for high volatility commodities.

Simplified Digital KYC for Foreign Investors

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and foreign nationals residing in FATF-compliant jurisdictions will be able to complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) formalities digitally allowing eligible overseas individuals to complete the onboarding process without being physically present in India. The online process could be done with intermediaries registered with SEBI-registered intermediaries from December 3, 2026.