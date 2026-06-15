ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Down More Than 3%, Asia Stocks Rise After US-Iran Deal To Open Hormuz

Bangkok: Share prices soared Monday in Asia after a deal was announced on ending the Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul gained more than 5% early Monday. Oil prices fell more than $3 a barrel. The future for the S&P 500 was up 1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, auguring early gains for Wall Street.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the initial agreement and authorized an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. But it may take months for oil prices to stabilize after the disruptions from the war caused them to surge, pushing costs up gasoline and many other products.

Still, the news was a huge relief for markets that have been roiled by the conflict. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 5.1% to 69,367.06, while the Kospi in Seoul led regional gains, surging 5.6% to 8,577.62.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.4% to 8,930.50. Taiwan's Taiex was up 2.6%. U.S. stocks rose Friday after oil prices fell again, and SpaceX soared in its highly anticipated debut on Wall Street.