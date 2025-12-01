ETV Bharat / business

Data Shows Sharp Post GST Next Gen Reform Surge In Consumption

By Saurabh Shukla



New Delhi: Consumption is rising sharply in the months following Goods and Services Tax (GST) next gen reforms, shows latest GST data.

Sources in the Ministry of finance said what was launched as 'GST Bachat Utsav' has, in effect become the first real marker of the shift. Early numbers from September and October reveal a strong jump in the taxable value of supplies signalling that shoppers are spending more and businesses are seeing higher volumes.

Far from triggering disruption, the reforms appear to be strengthening demand on the ground. With GST figures serving as the closest real-time read of the economy, the data now points unmistakably towards a market that is responding positively and faster than many had anticipated.



Sources also highlighted that the impact of the measures is clearly visible in the data which shows that taxable value of all supplies under GST grew by 15 per cent during the two month period from September to October this year, compared to the same period in 2024. Growth in the same period last year was 8.6 per cent. The surge in taxable value demonstrates strong consumption uplift stimulated by reduced rates and improved compliance behaviour, they added.



Sectoral Surge



According to officials it vindicates the Ministry of Finance's strategy that reducing rates on essentials and mass-use sectors would create demand side buoyancy, a Laffer Curve type demand uplift. These trends confirm that GST next gen reforms have not disrupted revenue stability and that consumption side buoyancy has begun to translate into higher taxable value in key sectors.